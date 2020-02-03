How a King's birthday turned to be a highlife Legend's deathday

The dawn of Sunday 2nd February was clad with the announcement of the passing of a true highlifer, Kofi Boakye Yiadom, popular known by the stage name, Kofi B.

However, fellow Highlife musician and close friend to the deceased, Kofi Nti has described the death of Kofi B as unfortunate explaining that Kofi B died of high blood pressure after several attempts to save his life in a hospital.

Giving details on how the unfortunate incident happened, Kofi Nti explained that he didn’t know the severity to which his colleague was suffering from high blood pressure.

The only hint he had was that at times, Kofi B would call him to inform him that he had just stepped out of a hospital and that he recently got medicine from End Point Homeopathic Clinic

“I knew he was not well before we embarked on a journey to Abaase Domenase in the Central Region.

“I have always known that Kofi B had high blood pressure but I didn’t know how intense it had become”, he said in a radio interview on Accra based Peace FM on Sunday morning.

According to him, the two were booked for a birthday bash for a chief at Abaase Domenase on Sunday February 2.

He explained that they lodged in a hotel in the town ready to play the show only for Kofi B to bang on his door around 2:30 am that he was not feeling too good.

“I was still sleepy until I heard a big knock again that he couldn’t help it so I woke up and rushed him to a nearby hospital in his own car that we drove in together to this place.

“When we got to the hospital, I had to carry him to see the doctor but I was told he died before we got to the hospital.

“As we speak now, Kofi B is no more and his remains are at the mortuary where they refer to as the cold room here”, he said.

“I am sure the family members will love to do an autopsy to find out what actually killed their loved one.

“The sad news is that Kofi B died at dawn today [February 2, 2020]. He is no more and I am really going to miss him because he was more than a brother to me” he said.

Kofi B, a highlife musician was known for songs such as ‘Koforidua Flowers’, ‘Mobrowa’, among others.

