Evangelist IK Aning set to drop visuals for new single; Obiaa Wo Problem

The ‘Bobolebobo’ hitmaker, Evangelist IK Aning, is set to release his latest audiovisual for the year titled, ‘Obiaa Wo Problem’.

In explaining the inspiration behind what seems to be a controversial song, he narrated,” The song i about the fact that most Christians believe that hardships in life are from the enemy.

At times it’s simply a test from God. It must occur to strengthen yur faith in God. So when it happens like that, we must go to church and pray to either avert it or simply seek the grace to endure it.

Even certain major names in the bible like Job and Joseph experienced such problems so when the problems come, just go to God in prayer”.

The latest single is set to be released on Monday February 3rd on his YouTube Channel. Kindly like and subscribe.

