Ghanaians react to 3 Music Awards 2020 nominees

Social media has been bombarded with opinions ranging from why an artist was left out and why a particular song also missed out on being nominated for the 3 Music Awards 2020.

These reactions were put up right after last night’s 3 Music Awards 2020 nominees announcement at the Goldcoast Bar, Cantoments.

Below are some reactions:

I don't know why King Promise keep missing out. Is it that he is short or doesn't make much noise or his Management. I think he deserves better! https://t.co/E0nntJ8ujQ — Kenneth Moses (@sparro2g) January 31, 2020

#3MusicAwards20 @djwallpapergh should have been part of this.

The guy has worked.



No yawa next year dey https://t.co/eSgKUYFlvA — COMEDIANWARIS🔥➕ (@ComedianWaris) January 31, 2020

Kyer3 s3 papa biaaa nnim. https://t.co/JdJNqN3DDf — Guy Free (@freeeeestyle) January 31, 2020

No kinaata and king P. What's kelvin doing there just because he had one hit song? Let's allow the boy to grow naturally na this kind things edey break soul. — Michael Minta (@MickieRooney) January 30, 2020

Music man of the year without M.anifest? Concert @3musicAwards — Bra Mark (@OMarkizo) January 30, 2020

In conclusion dem all be borlas as said by sarknatives last year 😂😂😂😂😂 — someone's son (@Alfred02967106) January 30, 2020

Don’t mix big boys with small boys…it will be good to put them some categorization for fair judgement…none of the small boys can match shatta, Sark and Stonebwoy — Owula Speed (@owulaspeed) January 31, 2020

Oh, this is a different kind of “man” in the sense of “music man”.Thought it was the type that captured both “genders”. This is man ankasa ankasa https://t.co/SxQ41p0L5a — r i p KOBE “824 bean” BRYANT (@OneHunnerd) January 31, 2020

Dubbed the Power Of 3, this year’s 3 Music Awards would once again be held at the Fantasy Dome, La on on March 28 2020.

