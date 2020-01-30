List of nominees for 3 Music Awards 2020

Top Stories

3 Media Network, organizers of the prestigious annual 3 Music Awards, have announced the nominees for the 2020 edition of the awards scheme.

Dubbed the Power Of 3, this year’s 3 Music Awards would once again be held at the Fantasy Dome, La on on March 28 2020.

African Act Of The Year

Mr Eazi
Shoe Madjjozi
Teni
Kizz Daniel
Bigtrill
Burna Boy
Wizkid
Davido
Naira Marley

Afrobeats/Afro Pop Song of The Year

King Promise ft Wizkid – Tokyo
Shatta Wale – Melissa
Kelvynboy ft Joey B – Mea
Wendy Shay ft Shatta Wale – Stevie Wonder
Kwesi Arthur ft Mr Eazi – Nobody
Kwesi Arthur ft Shatta Wale – African Girl
Kuami Eugene – Obiaato
Stonebwoy ft Teni – Ololo
Sarkodie ft Efya – Saara
R2Bees ft King Promise – Picture

Best Collaboration of The Year

Kwesi Arthur ft Mr Eazi – Nobody
Celestine Donkor ft Gideon – Bread of Life
Medikal ft King Promise – Ayekoo
Sarkodie ft Rudeboy – Lucky
Stonebwoy ft Beenie Man – Shuga
Quamina MP ft Medikal – Amanfuour Girls
Kelvynboy ft Joey B – Mea
Wendy Shay ft Shatta Wale – Stevie Wonder
Sarkodie ft Efya – Saara
“Kwaw Kese ft Mr Eazi, Skonti, Sarkodie n Medikal – Dondo (Remix)

Best Female Vocal Performance

Cece Twum (Di wo hene)
Diana Hamilton (Nsekyireni Nyankopong)
Celestine Donkor (Agbebolo)
Cina Soul (Ojorley)
Efe Grace (King of Glory)
Efya (Saara)
Adina (Sika)

Best Live Performance

Samini
M.anifest
Akwaboah
Cina Soul
Efe Grace
Empress Gifty
Joe Mettle
KiDi
King Ayisoba
Diana Hamilton
Wiyaala
Trigmatic
Stonebwoy
Sarkodie

Best Male Vocal Performance

Akwaboah (Mafutusem)
Camidoh (For My Lover)
Kidi (Fakye Me)
King Promise (Bra)
Kuami Eugene (Obiaato)
Wutah Afriyie (Bra)
Kelvynboy (Mea)
Krymi (Toffee)

Best Rap Performance

Teephlow
Flowking Stone
“Joey B (La Familia, 911)
Strongman
“Sarkodie (Dondo Remix, Legend, Who Da Man, Bleeding)
Medikal (Higher)
“M.anifest (Rapper 101, Feels, Ups and Down, My Live Remix)
“Kwesi Arthur (One Stone, New York State of Mind, Who Da Man)

Breakthrough Act of the Year

S3fa
Fameye
J. Derobie
Lord Paper
Tulenkey
MOG Music
Kofi Mole

Digital Act of The Year

Joey B
Sarkodie
Strongman
Medikal
Wendy Shay
Shatta Wale
Stonebwoy

DJ of The Year

DJ Slim
DJ Switch
DJ Vyrusky
DJ McSmith
DJ Sly
DJ Aroma
DJ Kaxtro
iPhone DJ

Fan Army of The Year

M.anifans
Team Move
Bhim Nation
Shatta Movement
Sark Nation

Female Act of The Year

Diana Hamilton
Wendy Shay
S3fa
Becca
Sista Afia
Celestine Donkor
Cina Soul
Obaapa Christy

Gospel Act of The Year

Celestine Donkor
Joe Mettle
Diana Hamilton
Joyce Blessing
MOG Music
Obaapa Christy
Cece Twum
Akesse Brempong

Gospel Song of The Year

Obaapa Christy – W’Asue Me
Celestine Donkor – Agbebolo
Piesie Esther – Aseda Kesi3
Brother Fire – Adombi
Joe Mettle – Mehia Wo Yesu
Diana Hamilton – Nsenkyerene Nyankopon
Nacee – Mpaebo
Joyce Blessing – Repent

Group of The Year

DopeNation
R2Bees
La Meme Gang

HighLife Act of The Year

Sista Afia
Cina Soul
Kidi
Kuami Eugene
King Promise
Akwaboah
Dada Hafco

HighLife Song of The Year

Cina Soul – Ojorley
Kofi Kinaata – Things Fall Apart
Dada Hafco ft Fameye – Our Story
Fameye – Nothing I get
Edem – Toto
King Promise ft Kojo Antwi – Bra
Kuami Eugene – Walaahi
Sista Afia ft Kelvynboy – Conner Conner

HipHop Song of The Year

Kwaw Kese ft Sarkodie, Mr Eazi, Medikal n Skonti – Dondo Remix
Sarkodie Ft (Lyrical Joe, Tulenkey, et al – Biibi Ba
Kofi Mole – Don’t Be Late
Joey B ft Sarkodie n Kwesi Arthur – La Familia
Pappy Kojo ft Joey B n Nshorna Muzik – Balance
Sarkodie – Bleeding
Kwesi Arthur – Zombie

HipLife/HipHop Act of the Year

Joey B
Medikal
Kofi Kinaata
Kwesi Arthur
Quamina MP
Fameye
M.anifest
Sarkodie

HipLife Song of The Year

Agbeshie ft Medikal – Wrowroho
Medikal ft King Promise – Ayekoo
DopeNation – Zanku
Stonebwoy ft Medikal, Darko Vibes, KelvynBoy n Kwesi Arthur – Kpo K3k3
Tulenkey ft Eddie Khae – Proud Fvck Boys
Quamina MP ft Medikal – Amanfour Girls
Sista Afia ft Medikal n Quamina MP – Weather
Sarkodie ft Rudeboy – Lucky

Male Act of The Year

Shatta Wale
Kwesi Arthur
Medikal
Stonebwoy
Sarkodie
Fameye
Joey B
Kelvynboy

Reggae Dancehall Act of The Year

J. Derobie
Samini
Rocky Dawuni
Ras Kuuku
Shatta Wale
Stonebwoy

Reggae Dancehall Song of The Year

Shatta Wale – Island
OV ft Stonebwoy – Want Me
Stonebwoy ft Beenie Man – Shuga
Ras Kuuku ft Samini- Your eye ball
Samini – Obra
Fameye – Mati
J. Derobie – Poverty

Song of The Year

Wendy Shay ft Shatta Wale – Stevie Wonder
Obaapa Christie – Yesu Asueme
Kofi Kinaata – Things Fall Apart
Diana Hamilton – Nsenkyereni Nyankopon
Fameye – Nothing I Get
Sarkodie ft Efya – Saara
Stonebwoy ft Beenie Man – Shuga
Kelvin Boy – Mea
Kwesi Arthur ft. Mr. Eazi – Nobody
Medikal ft King Promise – Ayekoo

Viral Song of The Year

Agbeshie ft Medikal – Wrowroho
Sister Deborah ft Efo Chameleon – Kakalika Love
Shatta Wale – Cultural Anthem
Medikal – Omo Ada (Dem Sleep)
Guilty Beatz ft Mr Eazi n Kwesi Arthur – Pilolo
Kawoula ft Patapaa – Daavi Ne Ba
Kwaw Kese – Dondo

