List of nominees for 3 Music Awards 2020

3 Media Network, organizers of the prestigious annual 3 Music Awards, have announced the nominees for the 2020 edition of the awards scheme.

Dubbed the Power Of 3, this year’s 3 Music Awards would once again be held at the Fantasy Dome, La on on March 28 2020.

Nominees for 3 Music Awards 2020

African Act Of The Year

Mr Eazi

Shoe Madjjozi

Teni

Kizz Daniel

Bigtrill

Burna Boy

Wizkid

Davido

Naira Marley

Afrobeats/Afro Pop Song of The Year

King Promise ft Wizkid – Tokyo

Shatta Wale – Melissa

Kelvynboy ft Joey B – Mea

Wendy Shay ft Shatta Wale – Stevie Wonder

Kwesi Arthur ft Mr Eazi – Nobody

Kwesi Arthur ft Shatta Wale – African Girl

Kuami Eugene – Obiaato

Stonebwoy ft Teni – Ololo

Sarkodie ft Efya – Saara

R2Bees ft King Promise – Picture

Best Collaboration of The Year

Kwesi Arthur ft Mr Eazi – Nobody

Celestine Donkor ft Gideon – Bread of Life

Medikal ft King Promise – Ayekoo

Sarkodie ft Rudeboy – Lucky

Stonebwoy ft Beenie Man – Shuga

Quamina MP ft Medikal – Amanfuour Girls

Kelvynboy ft Joey B – Mea

Wendy Shay ft Shatta Wale – Stevie Wonder

Sarkodie ft Efya – Saara

“Kwaw Kese ft Mr Eazi, Skonti, Sarkodie n Medikal – Dondo (Remix)

Best Female Vocal Performance

Cece Twum (Di wo hene)

Diana Hamilton (Nsekyireni Nyankopong)

Celestine Donkor (Agbebolo)

Cina Soul (Ojorley)

Efe Grace (King of Glory)

Efya (Saara)

Adina (Sika)

Best Live Performance

Samini

M.anifest

Akwaboah

Cina Soul

Efe Grace

Empress Gifty

Joe Mettle

KiDi

King Ayisoba

Diana Hamilton

Wiyaala

Trigmatic

Stonebwoy

Sarkodie

Best Male Vocal Performance

Akwaboah (Mafutusem)

Camidoh (For My Lover)

Kidi (Fakye Me)

King Promise (Bra)

Kuami Eugene (Obiaato)

Wutah Afriyie (Bra)

Kelvynboy (Mea)

Krymi (Toffee)

Best Rap Performance

Teephlow

Flowking Stone

“Joey B (La Familia, 911)

Strongman

“Sarkodie (Dondo Remix, Legend, Who Da Man, Bleeding)

Medikal (Higher)

“M.anifest (Rapper 101, Feels, Ups and Down, My Live Remix)

“Kwesi Arthur (One Stone, New York State of Mind, Who Da Man)

Breakthrough Act of the Year

S3fa

Fameye

J. Derobie

Lord Paper

Tulenkey

MOG Music

Kofi Mole

Digital Act of The Year

Joey B

Sarkodie

Strongman

Medikal

Wendy Shay

Shatta Wale

Stonebwoy

DJ of The Year

DJ Slim

DJ Switch

DJ Vyrusky

DJ McSmith

DJ Sly

DJ Aroma

DJ Kaxtro

iPhone DJ

Fan Army of The Year

M.anifans

Team Move

Bhim Nation

Shatta Movement

Sark Nation

Female Act of The Year

Diana Hamilton

Wendy Shay

S3fa

Becca

Sista Afia

Celestine Donkor

Cina Soul

Obaapa Christy

Gospel Act of The Year

Celestine Donkor

Joe Mettle

Diana Hamilton

Joyce Blessing

MOG Music

Obaapa Christy

Cece Twum

Akesse Brempong

Gospel Song of The Year

Obaapa Christy – W’Asue Me

Celestine Donkor – Agbebolo

Piesie Esther – Aseda Kesi3

Brother Fire – Adombi

Joe Mettle – Mehia Wo Yesu

Diana Hamilton – Nsenkyerene Nyankopon

Nacee – Mpaebo

Joyce Blessing – Repent

Group of The Year

DopeNation

R2Bees

La Meme Gang

HighLife Act of The Year

Sista Afia

Cina Soul

Kidi

Kuami Eugene

King Promise

Akwaboah

Dada Hafco

HighLife Song of The Year

Cina Soul – Ojorley

Kofi Kinaata – Things Fall Apart

Dada Hafco ft Fameye – Our Story

Fameye – Nothing I get

Edem – Toto

King Promise ft Kojo Antwi – Bra

Kuami Eugene – Walaahi

Sista Afia ft Kelvynboy – Conner Conner

HipHop Song of The Year

Kwaw Kese ft Sarkodie, Mr Eazi, Medikal n Skonti – Dondo Remix

Sarkodie Ft (Lyrical Joe, Tulenkey, et al – Biibi Ba

Kofi Mole – Don’t Be Late

Joey B ft Sarkodie n Kwesi Arthur – La Familia

Pappy Kojo ft Joey B n Nshorna Muzik – Balance

Sarkodie – Bleeding

Kwesi Arthur – Zombie

HipLife/HipHop Act of the Year

Joey B

Medikal

Kofi Kinaata

Kwesi Arthur

Quamina MP

Fameye

M.anifest

Sarkodie

HipLife Song of The Year

Agbeshie ft Medikal – Wrowroho

Medikal ft King Promise – Ayekoo

DopeNation – Zanku

Stonebwoy ft Medikal, Darko Vibes, KelvynBoy n Kwesi Arthur – Kpo K3k3

Tulenkey ft Eddie Khae – Proud Fvck Boys

Quamina MP ft Medikal – Amanfour Girls

Sista Afia ft Medikal n Quamina MP – Weather

Sarkodie ft Rudeboy – Lucky

Male Act of The Year

Shatta Wale

Kwesi Arthur

Medikal

Stonebwoy

Sarkodie

Fameye

Joey B

Kelvynboy

Reggae Dancehall Act of The Year

J. Derobie

Samini

Rocky Dawuni

Ras Kuuku

Shatta Wale

Stonebwoy

Reggae Dancehall Song of The Year

Shatta Wale – Island

OV ft Stonebwoy – Want Me

Stonebwoy ft Beenie Man – Shuga

Ras Kuuku ft Samini- Your eye ball

Samini – Obra

Fameye – Mati

J. Derobie – Poverty

Song of The Year

Wendy Shay ft Shatta Wale – Stevie Wonder

Obaapa Christie – Yesu Asueme

Kofi Kinaata – Things Fall Apart

Diana Hamilton – Nsenkyereni Nyankopon

Fameye – Nothing I Get

Sarkodie ft Efya – Saara

Stonebwoy ft Beenie Man – Shuga

Kelvin Boy – Mea

Kwesi Arthur ft. Mr. Eazi – Nobody

Medikal ft King Promise – Ayekoo

Viral Song of The Year

Agbeshie ft Medikal – Wrowroho

Sister Deborah ft Efo Chameleon – Kakalika Love

Shatta Wale – Cultural Anthem

Medikal – Omo Ada (Dem Sleep)

Guilty Beatz ft Mr Eazi n Kwesi Arthur – Pilolo

Kawoula ft Patapaa – Daavi Ne Ba

Kwaw Kese – Dondo

