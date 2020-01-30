I was about to feature Shatta Wale on Dw3 but Kaywa gave it to Krymi & Mr Drew – Kurl Songx

Former Highly Spiritual signee, Kurl Songx has revealed in an interview on Hitz FM’s Daybreak Hitz with Andy Dosty that Kaywa gave his ‘Dw3’ hit song to label mates, Krymi and Mr Drew.

“I am sure you know about a song that is going on now. I have a song like Dw3. Then I suddenly get to see that my voice has been taken out of the original song. It’s my song. You can call Kaywa and ask him. It is my song. I wrote it.”

According to Kurl Songz, dancehall artiste Shatta Wale was supposed to feature on the song.

“The Dw3 song was originally sent to Shatta Wale to drop his verse on it. Kaywa first played the beat for me and said we should vibe on it. The moment everyone heard it, they declared it a hit” – he explained.

He noted that he has a good relationship with his former record label boss but doesn’t know his side.

“For me I will say my relationship with Kaywa is cool but I do not know about him”.

The ‘Jennifer Lomotey’ hit maker added that his label mates at Highly Spiritual Music Group knew Dw3 was his song.

“I was the one who sang the ‘If you see my baby o, tell am say’ line on Dw3. The truth of the matter is, I am just being real,” he said.

Asked if he will sue or take Kaywa on, he responded in the affirmative, “They said the “Dw3” song isn’t mine, so let’s leave it to God.”

