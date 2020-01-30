I am very capable of writing my songs!!! – Krymi rebuts Kurl Songx

Highly Spiritual’s very own, Krymi has rebutted Kurl Songx’ claim over the Dw3 hit single being his.

Kurl Songx made this claim earlier in an interview with Andy Dosty. However, Krymi has stated across his social media handles that he wrote word for word, every lyric in the song.

He tweeted, “The hustle we go through to write music. Guys I heard @kurl_songx this morning live on @Hitz1039FM saying he wrote my #Dw3 song. This is how I wrote the song, I want him to know that I am very capable of writing my songs.!!! Its only God’s time. Thank u”.

He further supported his claim with videos of the studio sessions led to the birth of the hit single.

Who’s telling the truth?

