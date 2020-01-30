Top Stories

The prolific rapper made the announcement during a cooking session with Mcbrown’s Kitchen

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music
Edem features Sarkodie, Efya, Patoranking, Davido on upcoming Reggae & Afrobeat albums this year
Photo Credit: Edem/Facebook

Ghanaian rapper, Edem has unveiled some list of collaborations amidst plans towards releasing two mind-blowing albums this year.

The prolific rapper who made the announcement during a cooking session with Mcbrown’s Kitchen said the likes of Patoranking, Davido, Efya, Sarkodie, many others are going to be featured on the said album.

“We will release an album this year. Hopefully by the middle of the year and by God’s grace, it will be two albums. This year we’re moving with full force.

It’s a big album and I have some exciting collaborations on it. I have a song with Sarkodie, Efya, Patoranking, and Davido,” he stated

“I also have some nice and exciting Jamaican collaborations on it as well. We will be having an afrobeat album separately from the reggae album. Both are full albums for the whole year,” he continued.

Watch Edem’s full interview below:

