Sarkodie’s Adonai hits 70million views on YouTube. Photo Credit: OfficialSarkodie/YouTube

Ghana’s most viewed music video on YouTube, Adonai by Sarkodie featuring Castro has reached a sum total of 70,010,237 views after it’s release over 6 years ago.

The video has between 2018 and 2020 accrued a steady increase in views of over 10,000 000 – an indication of a masterpiece that will remain sought after, several decades to come.

The music video for Adonai, shot by Nana Asihene, was released in 2014 and with this feat becomes the most viewed music video on YouTube from Ghana yet.

The YouTube channel of the award-winning artist is managed by the MiPROMO Media Network who also manage YouTube accounts of Shatta Wale, Joey B, Medikal, Empress Gifty and more.

