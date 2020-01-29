Knii Lante lauds Government for releasing 275 Ambulances

Top Stories

Musician and Doctor, Knii Lante has commended the Akuffo Addo government for releasing 275 ambulances for public use on Tuesday.

His words come after the government of Ghana led by President Nana Akuffo Addo yesterday in a ceremony released 275 ambulances to all districts and major hospitals across the country. 

In a social media post, he stated  how grateful and passionate he has been about this course of government supplying health institutions.

I’m so glad that finally the ambulances are on the road and working . It’s been something that has been on my heart and have been crusading for about a year now.”

In November 2018, the musician teamed up with On-air-personality and reggae musician, Blakk Rasta on a song “52 Ambulances” addressing the same issue and even ended up being victimized during a concert.

“‪In the process, I put out a single, 52 Ambulances, and ended up been driven offstage among many other things that came in its wake”.

Knii Lante, who is one of Ghana’s celebrated musicians believes the investment is worth it and also urges the government to do more in the years to come…

‪We need to bring more in at the expense of the luxury vehicles being brought in for government officials and parastatals. We need much much more … but for now this is definitely a step in the right direction …. ayekoo“.

