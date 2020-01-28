Get ready for Dem Tinz's debut EP in February

Known for his energetic stage presence, Dem Tinz will be releasing his debut EP titled Mannificent mid-February 2020.

Versatile artist Dem Tinz has collaborated with several artists and producers to produce this upcoming EP.

The “Twa Didi” hitmaker is expected to bring a new wave and sound to the Afrobeat/HighLife scene in Ghana.

Boasting tracks that describe current happenings in the world, “Mannificent” promises to appeal to every listener.

Mannificent EP Tracklist

Hailing from Ghana, there is no coincidence that Dem Tinz decided to join forces with other Ghanaians and give his fans exactly what they wanted.

With his smash hit “Twa Didi” in heavy rotation all around Ghana, Dem Tinz will be spending the next several months touring bars and small clubs throughout the US and expanding his international listeners.

