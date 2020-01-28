George Quaye throws subtle jabs at Shatta Movement & BHIM Nation

Top Stories

At a recent press engagement hosted by Charterhouse, organizers of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, George Quaye, former PRO of the company, threw a subtle jab at the fanbases of Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy.

In what was a response to a question posed by one of the journalists present, George Quaye admitted that the two acts that were responsible for the fracas during the the 2019 VGMAs undoubtedly had very large fanbases.

He stated this in agreement to the fact that their exclusion from this year’s edition could spell doom to the outfit as there was a possibility for a low turnout.

However, the statement that followed from the mouth of George Quaye was what caused a reaction of a resounding applause from most of the patrons gathered.

He muttered out,”We can’t kill ourselves. Among these two, they have very large fanbases, but whether or not that fanbase is the kind of fanbase that would pay GHS 500 to wanna be at the VGMAs, that’s a different discussion”.

Watch video below and Judge for yourselves:

Was he speaking facts or just throwing subtle jabs at the Shatta Movement and BHIM Nation? Would the regular BHIM Native or Shatta Wale fan be willing to afford GHS 500 for a few hours of entertainment during the 2020 VGMA?

