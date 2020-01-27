Top Stories

KiDi spotted among groomsmen at Despite's Daughter's wedding

Lynx Entertainment’s very own, KiDi, was spotted over the weekend as a groomsman at the wedding of the daughter of one of Ghana’s wealthiest and leading media moguls, Dr Kwame Despite.

Dr Osei Kwame Despite’s daughter, Anita, tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony which took place at East Legon with some friend and family members in attendance.

In a picture spotted on Instagram, KiDi was seen posing for the cameras in a green suit alongside several other groomsmen with the groom standing in their midst.

Though little is known about the groom, it’s obviously clear that he could be a close friend of KiDi.

