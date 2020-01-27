Imrana eyes biggest collaboration of the Year with 'Who Born You' feat. Fameye

Imrana’s imagination finally came to reality after bagging a record deal with Midas Touch Inc. and now a collaboration with the sensational Fameye.

Earlier last year, Imrana gained prominence with a short video he took of himself crying while singing an emotional version of a song he had written titled ‘Imagine Say’.

It was a well-composed song that got a lot of people wanting to know who really this guy is and what his story was.

After the video of him singing went viral, he went to the studio, recorded the song and released it. Shortly, a music video for the song was shot and also released.

Samini also jumped on the remix for ‘Imagine Say’ which was a good plus for him.

Fast forward, Imrana, the talented songwriter and musician behind the ‘Imagine Say’ song has been officially signed onto the ‘Midas Touch Inc’ record label and has dropped his first official music video/song.

The video titled ‘Who Born You’ features the young man of the moment – Fameye. Stream it on Soundcloud and Watch the video below:

Furthermore, he hosted what is undoubtedly, the biggest outdoor event in the Bono, Ahafo & Bono East Region on 28th December dubbed, Imrana Live Concert.

Although there was no popular artiste on the show, he was supported by B/A hit maker Kooko and other local based artistes such as Kwesi Korang, Cafi doma, Fali Finest, Bodwese, Katapila, Abbi Ima, Rap Tee, among others

The crowd & attendance was something to talk about. He recorded a very high attendance, in fact, the venue (Sunyani main station) was filled up.

He is gradually becoming the most popular and saught after artiste in the region after Medikal and Kwaw Kese had a flop show & Obrafour Pae Mu Ka @ 20 recorded low attendance without him billed on.

