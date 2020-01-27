Ded Buddy set to release latest Afro R&B album; Akonoba

Finally, Ded Buddy, brings us this good news that his much-awaited AKONOBA album is set to be on all platforms as well as physical stores this February 2020.

It’s been on the minds of many especially the R&B, Pop, Soul music lovers across the globe as to when they will get an album from the AFRO R&B king, Ded Buddy.

The album is a 22-track fun-packed masterpiece with sounds from deep rhythm life to Afro EDM.

The AKONOBA ALBUM has some of Ghana’s most talented music producers Including Tubhani Muzik, Eyoh Soundbwoy, Tombeatz, and Shah Bros from the USA.

To add to the party Ded Buddy featured Guru, KiDi, Big Boi, Ama Nova, and Dr Cryme on this album.

As usual, these featured acts always give amazing and deep writings into their crafts, matching up to the crooner.

The AKONOBA album from track 1 to 22 is pure joy and this musical body of work is one of the best to be released.

Watch this space for more updates and full tracklist soon.

