KiDi crowned as act with most enviable 6 pacs ahead of his Sweet Valentine concert

KiDi is set to lock down your valentine’s day with Sweet Valentine concert inside the +233 Jazz Bar and Grill alongside several other surprise acts.

Aside this latest development, Ace rapper, Okyeame Kwame has crowned the Gyal Dem Sugar as being the only Ghanaian artiste with the most enviable packs in the industry.

View his comment below after KiDi posted a picture of his Afronation performance on his gram:

The Lynx Entertainment signee has furthermore revealed in an interview with Doreen Avio that his goal for 2020 is to have his music make it to the Chinese market due to their large population.

“If you have one hit song, that is one billion people knowing your song and these people when they like something they love it with their soul and heart. I have seen some of their artistes and how well they are doing, he said.

“I can’t wait for Chinese people to be singing in Twi. I feel like it will happen and the song will be so sweet that they won’t have any choice than to sing the Twi,” he added.

