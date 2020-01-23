Kelvyn Boy featured by Australian artist Young Dapper

Singer Kelvyn Boy has been featured by Australian artist, Young Dapper on a yet to be released song titled Reloaded.

In a release, TribeChange Music, label for Young Dapper stated:

“TribeChange Music in association with Blakk Arm Group is excited to announce the February 7th, 2020 launch date for Reloaded a collaboration between rising Australian artist Young Dapper & Ghanaian Afrobeats Superstar Kelvyn Boy“.

The track which was recorded by Urban Soul Recordings & Music Video filmed by Daddy Made This Productions from Perth, WA was recorded during Kelvyn Boy’s 2019 Australian Tour.

Kelvyn Boy & Young Dapper

Reloaded will be released on Young Dapper’s streaming services and Youtube channel at 8PM AWST on Friday, February 7th, 2020.

Kelvyn Boy is an Afrobeats Superstar with millions of global streams across the major streaming services and his Youtube channel.

His current track Yawa No Dey debuted at #9 on the Ghana Music Charts and has achieved over 250K views on Youtube to date.

Young Dapper is a rising R&B/ Trap/ Hip Hop Artist from Perth, WA.

His following has grown significantly on the back of the launch of his first music video “Rachel Rose” in 2019, a collaboration with local Perth designer Rachel McConnell.

With a collection of high-quality tracks ready to be released in the first half of 2020, we anticipate this could be a breakout year for this talented local artist.

