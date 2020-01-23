Top Stories

Kelvyn Boy featured by Australian artist Young Dapper

Kelvyn Boy goes international!

Ghana Music Drum Ghana Music Send an email 38 seconds ago
Kelvyn Boy featured by Australian artist Young Dapper
Kelvyn Boy featured by Australian artist Young Dapper. Photo Credit: @kelvynboymusic_/Instagram

Singer Kelvyn Boy has been featured by Australian artist, Young Dapper on a yet to be released song titled Reloaded.

Advertisement

In a release, TribeChange Music, label for Young Dapper stated:

TribeChange Music in association with Blakk Arm Group is excited to announce the February 7th, 2020 launch date for Reloaded a collaboration between rising Australian artist Young Dapper & Ghanaian Afrobeats Superstar Kelvyn Boy“.

The track which was recorded by Urban Soul Recordings & Music Video filmed by Daddy Made This Productions from Perth, WA was recorded during Kelvyn Boy’s 2019 Australian Tour.

Kelvyn Boy featured by Australian artist Young Dapper
Kelvyn Boy & Young Dapper

Reloaded will be released on Young Dapper’s streaming services and Youtube channel at 8PM AWST on Friday, February 7th, 2020.

Kelvyn Boy is an Afrobeats Superstar with millions of global streams across the major streaming services and his Youtube channel.

His current track Yawa No Dey debuted at #9 on the Ghana Music Charts and has achieved over 250K views on Youtube to date.

Video Premiere: Yawa No Dey by Kelvyn Boy feat. M.anifest

Young Dapper is a rising R&B/ Trap/ Hip Hop Artist from Perth, WA.

His following has grown significantly on the back of the launch of his first music video “Rachel Rose” in 2019, a collaboration with local Perth designer Rachel McConnell.

Advertisement

With a collection of high-quality tracks ready to be released in the first half of 2020, we anticipate this could be a breakout year for this talented local artist.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Tags
Show More
Ghana Music Drum

Ghana Music

Related Articles

Photo of I'm trying to bring the 90's back into this era – Bosom P-Yung

I'm trying to bring the 90's back into this era – Bosom P-Yung

5 days ago
Photo of M.anifest to invade London's XOYO on February 6

M.anifest to invade London's XOYO on February 6

5 days ago
Photo of Mr CNN set to kickstart anniversary celebrations with Thanksgiving Gospel concert

Mr CNN set to kickstart anniversary celebrations with Thanksgiving Gospel concert

6 days ago
Photo of Ghana's ZeeTM to perform alongside Flavour, D’Banj & more at (CAX) concert in Rwanda

Ghana's ZeeTM to perform alongside Flavour, D’Banj & more at (CAX) concert in Rwanda

6 days ago

Leave a Reply

Advertisement
Back to top button

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

Necessary

Advertising

Analytics

Other

Close
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker
%d bloggers like this: