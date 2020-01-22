‘Ole Alo’ deserves Best African Collaboration & Best Video at 2020 VGMA – DJ Sly

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian disc jockey, DJ Sly, has reminded organizers of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards to nominate his song “Ole Alo” for Best African Collaboration & Best Video at 2020 VGMA.

The international tune features SoundCity MVP Awards ‘Best Female Act’, Teni, 2018 AFRIMA ‘Best Female Artiste in Central Africa’, Daphne, 2016 VGMA ‘Artiste of the Year’ EL and Nigerian singer/rapper Skales.

‘Ole Alo’ has received massive airplay in East Africa, Central Africa and West Africa.

The 2019 Ghana DJ Awards ‘Best Event DJ’, DJ Sly, believes he deserves the two nominations because his song and music video are the best on the market.

He added that it will be unfair for organizers to exclude his single in the best collaboration and video category for this year’s VGMA.

Watch video for ‘Ole Alo’ below:

