Medikal gifts Shatta Wale an iPhone 11 pro; KiDi reacts

Shatta Wale has disclosed a kind gesture done towards him by renowned rapper, Medikal, as he is now the owner of a brand new iPhone 11 pro.

He narrated what inspired the gift as Medikal not being able to reach him any time he calls as his line is always busy.

Medikal therefore in an attempt to secure an immediate contact with the Dancehall king anytime he needs him, bought Shatta a GHS 7,245 iPhone 11 Pro.

Shatta took to his Instagram page to thank the rapper amidst diverse reactions by fans including an exclamation from KiDi who simply commented ‘Herh’ as seen below:

Furthermore, the Akweley Take crooner has announced via his gram of an impending 2020 USA tour:

