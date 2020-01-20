Top Stories

SK Frimpong starts the year in gratitude with latest release; Jama Praise

SK Frimpong starts the year in gratitude with latest release; Jama Praise
SK Frimpong starts the year in gratitude with latest release; Jama Praise Photo Credit: SK Frimpong /Facebook

Widely acclaimed to be one of Takoradi’s top Gospel sensations, SK Frimpong has dropped a fresh release dubbed, Jama Praise.

The nostalgic medley of praise songs is stringed in such a way that ignites the euphoria of tertiary or secondary boys’ Jama session; only this time, it’s geared towards praising God.

SK Frimpong is pumped up to begin your 2020 on a grateful note with this tune while setting the tone for a glorious year ahead.

Watch video below:

