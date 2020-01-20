3Media Networks partners with Multimedia for 3 Music Awards 2020

Organisers of the annual 3 Music Awards, 3Media Networks has announced a unique collaboration with media giant the Multimedia Group.

This collaboration with Multimedia will see the two brands bring together their respective pulling power to deliver on the scheme’s objective for this year.

At a signing ceremony last week, CEO, 3Media Networks, Sadiq Abdulai Abu stated that “the 3 Music Awards 2020 will be executed to convey an amplified experience across three strands with a focus on MUSIC, FANS, and IMPACT”.

“The scheme seeks to reward creative arts excellence and social impact consistent with its Power Of 3 theme for 2020” he added.

The theme, Power Of 3 celebrates the third-year anniversary of the 3 Music Awards as well as asserts the major strands that underpin its success and influence.

Commenting on the partnership, Head of Programmes at Multimedia Group, Edem Knight-Tay said: “Last year, we did it and it was successful. If you loved it, then this year will be even better.”

This year sees the introduction of new categories, the inclusion of talent representatives in a new and expanded Academy and changes to the voting ratio; 30% Board, 30% Academy and

40% Public votes.

3 Music Awards 2020 will be held at the Fantasy Dome on March 28 whiles nominees for the various categories in the awards will be announced on January 30th 2020.

The 3 Music Awards 2020 is jointly powered by 3Media Networks, Multimedia Group, Fantasy Dome and EandE Ghana.

