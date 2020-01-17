Top Stories

Wendy Shay loses 1000s of Dollars worth alcoholic deal to FDA directive

Wendy Shay loses 1000s of Dollars worth alcoholic deal to FDA directive
Wendy Shay loses 1000s of Dollars worth alcoholic deal to FDA directive. Photo Credit: RuffTown Records / Midas Touch Inc/YouTube

Outspoken artist Wendy Shay has expressed her displeasure of an FDA regulation that bans popular people from promoting alcoholic beverages in Ghana.

Taking to social media to express her disappointment in what she described as a means by which the governmental agency is taking the “Small food we go chop too u wan take 4rm our mouth“, Wendy Shay rallied her fellow popular Ghanaians to “wake up“.

In 2015 the Food & Drugs Authority (FDA) issued a directive that prohibited people with high influence on the public from advertising alcoholic beverages in Ghana.

Whiles some have taken heed to this directive, most have not heeded to this directive thereby assuming its non-existence.

Since bursting onto the Ghanaian music scene, Wendy Shay has released chart-topping songs including Stevie Wonder with her latest being C.T.D.

Ghana Music Drum

Ghana Music

