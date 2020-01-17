Wendy Shay loses 1000s of Dollars worth alcoholic deal to FDA directive

Outspoken artist Wendy Shay has expressed her displeasure of an FDA regulation that bans popular people from promoting alcoholic beverages in Ghana.

Taking to social media to express her disappointment in what she described as a means by which the governmental agency is taking the “Small food we go chop too u wan take 4rm our mouth“, Wendy Shay rallied her fellow popular Ghanaians to “wake up“.

I just lost a deal worth 1000s‘ of dollars with this foreign alcohol company..I didn’t know in GH Celebrities can’t advertise for alcoholic beverages according to FDA

Like Seriously?!

Small food we go chop too u wan take 4rm our mouth

Gh celebs wake up !!FDA Lift dat ban!! — Queen Shay (@wendyshaygh) January 16, 2020

In 2015 the Food & Drugs Authority (FDA) issued a directive that prohibited people with high influence on the public from advertising alcoholic beverages in Ghana.

Whiles some have taken heed to this directive, most have not heeded to this directive thereby assuming its non-existence.

Since bursting onto the Ghanaian music scene, Wendy Shay has released chart-topping songs including Stevie Wonder with her latest being C.T.D.

