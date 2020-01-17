Top Stories

Stonebwoy outlines 10 cities in upcoming North American Tour

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 2 mins ago
Stonebwoy outlines 10 cities in upcoming North American Tour
Stonebwoy outlines 10 cities in upcoming North American Tour Photo Credit: Stonebwoy/Facebook

Livingstone Etse Satekla, better known by his stage name Stonebwoy, has announced that he would be touring North America this year.

Advertisement

The CEO of Burniton Music Group in a tweet announced via a picture, the tour datesb and cities within the boundaries of North America.

” In this Place You Have To Put On A Rhino Skin. Focus Of A Sniper… Mentality Of A Warrior. A Heart Of Gold. ___________________ Mark Your Dates 2020 Let’s Work “

Image

Stonebwoy won the Best International Act: Africa category at the 2015 BET Awards and Artist of the Year at the 2015 Ghana Music Awards.

Stonebwoy was named the most travelled Ghanaian artists in 2018 and 2019, touring across more 20 countries in Europe and beyond

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Tags
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Photo of As promised, Stonebwoy's BHIM merch is now on sale

As promised, Stonebwoy's BHIM merch is now on sale

4 weeks ago
Photo of M.anifest debunks rumors of beef with Stonebwoy ahead of Manifestivities '19

M.anifest debunks rumors of beef with Stonebwoy ahead of Manifestivities '19

4 weeks ago
Photo of Stonebwoy plays down Bullet's magnification of 40yr statement

Stonebwoy plays down Bullet's magnification of 40yr statement

17th December 2019
Photo of The 3S, Eugene, Medikal, Shay & 5 more nominated for 2020 Soundcity MVP Awards

The 3S, Eugene, Medikal, Shay & 5 more nominated for 2020 Soundcity MVP Awards

17th December 2019

Leave a Reply

Advertisement
Back to top button

Close
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker
%d bloggers like this: