Stonebwoy outlines 10 cities in upcoming North American Tour

Livingstone Etse Satekla, better known by his stage name Stonebwoy, has announced that he would be touring North America this year.

The CEO of Burniton Music Group in a tweet announced via a picture, the tour datesb and cities within the boundaries of North America.

” In this Place You Have To Put On A Rhino Skin. Focus Of A Sniper… Mentality Of A Warrior. A Heart Of Gold. ___________________ Mark Your Dates 2020 Let’s Work “

Stonebwoy won the Best International Act: Africa category at the 2015 BET Awards and Artist of the Year at the 2015 Ghana Music Awards.

Stonebwoy was named the most travelled Ghanaian artists in 2018 and 2019, touring across more 20 countries in Europe and beyond

