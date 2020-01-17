Top Stories

Richie Mensah debunks rumors of MzVee not being able to perform her songs

Richie Mensah has expounded that it's all false news being spread following the MzVee's just ended hiatus.

CEO of Lynx Entertainment, Richie Mensah has come out to debunk certain rumors suggesting that Former signee of the label, MzVee can no longer perform her songs recorded under the label.

Rumours had it that all the hits accrued while being the headline artiste for one of the leading labels in Ghana, Lynx Entertainment, could no longer be performed since MzVee had parted ways with the label.

It’s fake news. Yes she can. We gave her the right to use the music”, Richie Mensah confirmed in an exclusive interview with Ghanamusic,com when he was asked about the circulating news that MzVee could no longer perform hits released while being signed unto the Lynx Entertainment.

Some of such songs include Bend Down, Sing My Name, Come and See My Moda, I Don’t Know, DaaVi, Rewind, among several others.

However, Richie Mensah has expounded that it’s all false news being spread following the artistes’ just ended hiatus.

Meanwhile, MzVee herself has also come out to debunk the claims stating that the contract they drafted at the time they agreed to mutually go their way allows her to perform the songs on any stage she gets to mount without any fears of a legal suit being served on her.

Mzvee further stressed that even though their marriage as an artist and record label has legally ended, they will continue to make money together.

