Kwesi Ernest heads Ghana Music Awards USA board

Famed producer and MD of Media Excel Kwesi Ernest is the new Board Chairman of the Ghana Music Awards USA.

Advertisement

Kwesi Ernest’s appointment was made public by Dennis Boafo, CEO of Don’s Music Production and the Executive Director of the Ghana Music Awards USA.

Dennis Boafo stated that at the first meeting of the board of the GMA USA on Friday January 10, the team unanimously voted for Mr. Kwesi Ernest to lead and coordinate activities of the Board ahead of the maiden edition of the GMA USA.

Some other experts who were elected onto the board include Kwame Micky, Mark Okraku Mantey, Samuel Atuobi Baah, Samuel Ofosu, Gideon Boadi, Michael Ansah Agyei, and Quofi Okyeame, Dennis K. Boafo, Kusi Mensah and CEO of 2Geez Entertainment Godfred Wiafe.

The GMA-USA scheme is organized by Don’s Music Production in collaboration with 2Geez Entertainment and Highlife Media.

The launch of this maiden edition will be held on January 18, 2020, at 915 NJ-73 MT Laurel Township, New Jersey 08054 at exactly 7PM.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!