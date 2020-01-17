FDA replies Wendy Shay over "small food we go chop" post

The Food & Drugs Authority (FDA) has replied Masakra singer Wendy Shay over her displeasure of an FDA regulation that bans popular people from promoting alcoholic beverages in Ghana.

The governmental regulatory body also posted via their social media pages the need for adherence to their 2015 directive.

FDA stated that these guidelines “is not trying to take food away from your mouth but rather trying to protect the young ones who idolise you from the abuse of alcohol.”

The 2015 guideline states that “no well-known personality or professional shall be used in alcoholic beverage advertisement“, and this is what Wendy Shay was unhappy about.

Wendy Shay posted “Small food we go chop too u wan take 4rm our mouth“ whiles also rallying her fellow popular Ghanaians to “wake up“ in her earlier post.

