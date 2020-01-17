Top Stories

FDA replies Wendy Shay over "small food we go chop" post

Ghana Music Drum Ghana Music Send an email 3 mins ago
FDA replies Wendy Shay over "small food we go chop" post
FDA replies Wendy Shay over "small food we go chop" post. Photo Credit: RuffTown Records / Midas Touch Inc/YouTube

The Food & Drugs Authority (FDA) has replied Masakra singer Wendy Shay over her displeasure of an FDA regulation that bans popular people from promoting alcoholic beverages in Ghana.

Advertisement

The governmental regulatory body also posted via their social media pages the need for adherence to their 2015 directive.

FDA stated that these guidelines “is not trying to take food away from your mouth but rather trying to protect the young ones who idolise you from the abuse of alcohol.”

The 2015 guideline states that “no well-known personality or professional shall be used in alcoholic beverage advertisement“, and this is what Wendy Shay was unhappy about.

Wendy Shay loses 1000s of Dollars worth alcoholic deal to FDA directive

Wendy Shay posted “Small food we go chop too u wan take 4rm our mouth“ whiles also rallying her fellow popular Ghanaians to “wake up“ in her earlier post.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Tags
Show More
Ghana Music Drum

Ghana Music

Related Articles

Photo of Video Premiere: Kut It by Wendy Shay

Video Premiere: Kut It by Wendy Shay

22nd October 2019
Photo of Audio: Kut It by Wendy Shay

Audio: Kut It by Wendy Shay

22nd October 2019
Photo of King Promise & Wendy Shay nominated for Starqt Awards ‘19 in South Africa

King Promise & Wendy Shay nominated for Starqt Awards ‘19 in South Africa

5th October 2019
Photo of 2019 Week 34: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

2019 Week 34: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

25th August 2019

Leave a Reply

Advertisement
Back to top button

Close
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker
%d bloggers like this: