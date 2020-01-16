Maccasio details journey from Tamale to London at launch of Zero 2 Hero album

Award-winning rapper, Sherif Abdul Majeed aka Maccasio, has proven to the world his worth after successfully hosting a historic album launch and concert to kickstart the year 2020.

Having started his career in a frenetic mode, the rap prodigy rose to the challenge, and today, he is the most decorated Ghanaian rapper from Northern Ghana.

Since hitting the limelight, Maccasio has redefined how rap content should be passed – with or without a language barrier and audiences’ proclivity for the genre.

Maccasio has consistently delivered alluring, compelling and sizzling rap flow for that past five years.

He, however, ascended the rap throne and sealed his place as Tamale’s biggest rapper of all time on January 4, 2020, when he stormed the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium in the Nothern capital to exhibit his essence.

With support from a few Tamale stars, Maccasio delivered a raw version of his fourth studio album, titled “Zero 2 Hero”.

The album which contains 14 songs comes with prominent features from top Ghanaian rappers including 2019 VGMA “Rapper of the Year” winner Medikal and NKZ Music label owner Guru.

He kicked off the launch of the album with a football gala among the youth of Tamale on Friday, January 3, at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium.

“His fans have ripped his shirt apart out of excitement so you can’t see him right now,” his personal assistant told journalist David Mawuli on his arrival in Tamale to witness the concert.

“If they see him again, they will repeat what they did.” The ’69 Fans’ is the official fan army solidly behind rapper Maccasio. They were nominated for 2019 edition of 3Music Awards but lost to Shatta Movement Family despite their massive votes.

Early morning Saturday, January 4, the ’69 Fans’ and admirers of the rapper rallied behind him to organise a huge health walk in anticipation of the album launch and also to seek their physical and mental wellbeing.

The participants also joined other thousands of fans to storm the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium that night to watch the “Dagomba Girl” hitmaker perform a live version of the album.

Before Maccasio’s grand entry, the stage was set ablaze by top Tamale stars including Don Sigli, Fadlan, Wizchild, Sapashini, Gaffachi, Choggu Boys, Flawa, Teflon Flex, Ras Tony, Wumbee, among others.

Maccasio took over the stage at 2 am (Sunday, January 5) to showcase his true and unadulterated talent to the crowd.

He rapped for about 10 minutes without catching a breath – classic showmanship which received a thunderous standing ovation.

From “Money” to “Rap King-Kong”, Maccasio effortlessly drove everyone crazy before closing his electrifying performance with the title song “Zero 2 Hero”.

“This album was made to prove my mettle and also to encourage my fans to keep up the fight,” he said.

“Success comes to those who put their mind on the hustle and do away with negativities and setbacks. It doesn’t matter your education background or family status; you can reach the top just like I did with this album.”

Maccasio, who had hard times trying to figure out the right spot during his early days, is now an international star.

In 2018, he won the “Breakout Act of The Year” at 3Music Awards 2018 and the “Most Promising Artiste” at Ghana Music Awards SA.

He was nominated for the “Reggae/Dancehall Song of the Year” at VGMA 2019 and won the “Reggae/Dancehall Song of the Year” award at 2019 Ghana Music Awards UK which was held in London.

