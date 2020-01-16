I would love to feature Emelia Brobbey on my next single – Bosom P-Yung

Ghana’s newest social media sensation, Bosom P-Yung, has stated in an exclusive 1 on 1 interview with Ghanamusic.com that he would love to have a dream collaboration with actress turned musician, Emelia Brobbey.

Advertisement

This happened after he was asked several questions during the Quick-Fire round of the interview session including who he would love to be on a track with after his newly found fame in the industry.

“When I get these ones I’m done – Emelia Brobbey, Swae Lee and Travis Scott”, he revealed.

Watch the full Quick-Fire round of our 1 on 1 session with the first ever Traditional Trap genre inventer, Bosom P-Yung, below:

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!