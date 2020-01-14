Top Stories
In the song, which also features another songstress T’neeya, Derby goes hard at Fella and makes a mockery of her

Sister Debbie vindictively jabs Fella on Enam's new single; Talk to Your Boyfriend

Sister Debbie has since the beginning of this week been in a vindictive light amongst critics on social media following the ongoing issues between her ex, Medikal and her successor, Fella Makafui.

In Auzy Media label signee, Enam’s latest release, “Talk to Your Boyfriend” the African mermaid in her feature on the song seems to be throwing indirect subtle jabs at Fella.

The year 2020 started on a serious rivalry note between rapper Medikal’s ex and current girlfriend.

There have been a few direct and indirect jabs following a claim by Wanlov – Derby’s brother – that Fella Makafui copies her sister’s fashion style.

Tempers went a bit low between the two for some time but Debbie has just rekindled their beef.

In the song, which also features another songstress T’neeya, Derby goes hard at Fella and makes a mockery of her current relationship status with Medikal.

“Na wo nim s3 he dey plus me/nanso you want minus me/then we get plans multiple/but you take adwinfi come divide,” she fires subliminal jabs on her rival.

“Match wei wo one outcome p3/ebi b3y3 wo ama w’aka how come p33/Otwea, koo kyea meko/Kakalika love spray, m’ato,” she fired again.

Stream Enam’s ‘Talk to Your Boyfriend’ below;

