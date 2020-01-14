Edem, Wendy Shay show massive support towards MzVee's comeback

The evergreen MzVee, since her much-publicised return unto the music scene, has been shown an overwhelming support by her fans and several acts including Edem & Wendy Shay.

Edem in a post on his social media platform declared his love for the dancehall musician and promised to write a song for MzVee anytime she needs a reggae song.

“Somebody tell @mzveegh that I am happy she is back. If she needs another Reggae Joint. I would gladly Write for her.. Welcome, Sis…U represent thru Strength.. Mi love u,” Edem said on Instagram.

Reacting to Edem’s post, MzVee told host of Kasapa Entertainment, Eddie Ray, she is all for it.

She indicated that she would be more than happy to get a song written for her by Edem because the rapper is talented.

“I’d love for you to write a song for me. I really want to work with Ayigbe Edem because he is too talented and I know if he writes a song for me it will blow,” MzVee stated on Kasapa Entertainment

According to the former Lynx Entertainment signee, she is amazed at the heroic support and love from media and her fans.

“The love and support I’m receiving on my media tour absolutely amazes me!!! Thank you to all the radio and tv stations so far! And a huge thank you to my FANS!” she posted on her page

Also, Ghana’s self-acclaimed queen of the music industry, Wendy Shay, has shown massive love and support to her.

The Rufftown Records signed musician took to her social media handles to share a video link of Mzvee’s new song and asked her followers to watch and share.

She captioned the post, “My wish is to see every Gh artiste support their own ..How about posting each others song ..Wicked visuals @mzveegh ???? welcome back Vee ????#ghanamusictotheworld????”

Check out her post below…

MzVee has released a dancehall single titled “Sheriff” – which pronounces her as the queen of dancehall in Ghana.

Born Vera Hamenoo-Kpeda, MzVee revealed that depression was the reason why she took two years break from music.

Watch video for Sheriff below;

