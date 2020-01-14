Drake set to rock the capital on March 27th!

It seems multiple Grammy award-winning rapper, Drake, is set to storm Ghana on Friday, March 27, 2020. with a concert.

Advertisement

The concert is dubbed ‘Drake Live in Accra, Ghana’, and the “One Dance” hitmaker will visit Ghana for the first time to entertain thousands of his fans.

The concert tickets will range from US$40 (approximately GHs 227) to $1,250 (approximately GHs 7,100).

After Ghana, he is expected to perform in South Africa and Nigeria.

Drake has headlined his own shows and tours across the world, including headlining various festivals.

In 2019, he played ‘The Assassination Vacation Tour’ in the UK and Europe.

Drake will be performing in Johannesburg on 18th March, Durban on 20th March, Cape Town on 22nd March, Accra on 27th March, Lagos on 29th March and Abuja on 30th March.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!