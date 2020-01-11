Mr Eazi, Diplo react to Bosom P's Attaa Adwoa

Detty Rave headliner Mr Eazi and music producer Diplo have reacted in a positive light to young sensation Bosom P-Yung’s Attaa Adwoa.

Mr Eazi, who was fascinated by the creativity of the song posted via his social media page of his search for Bosom P.

Please help me find this last killa!!! pic.twitter.com/iWPtCGcoCy — Don Eazi (@mreazi) January 10, 2020

Diplo, a music producer who has worked on mega songs including working on Beyonce’s Lion King album, also gave his consent on producing the remix of Attaa Adwoa.

let me remix — Thomas Wesley (@diplo) January 11, 2020

Locnville, a South African electro hop music duo, also posted their desire to hop on the remix with a verse.

we’ll hop on feature — Tribes & Angels EP (@Locnville) January 11, 2020

