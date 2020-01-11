Top Stories

Mr Eazi, Diplo react to Bosom P's Attaa Adwoa

Attaa Adwoa by Bosom P-Yung
Attaa Adwoa by Bosom P-Yung. Photo Credit: Flowrhythmz/YouTube

Detty Rave headliner Mr Eazi and music producer Diplo have reacted in a positive light to young sensation Bosom P-Yung’s Attaa Adwoa.

Mr Eazi, who was fascinated by the creativity of the song posted via his social media page of his search for Bosom P.

Diplo, a music producer who has worked on mega songs including working on Beyonce’s Lion King album, also gave his consent on producing the remix of Attaa Adwoa.

Locnville, a South African electro hop music duo, also posted their desire to hop on the remix with a verse.

