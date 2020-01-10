Amandzeba to celebrate 20 yrs of 'Wogbe' hit single with remix feat. US rapper

In a press briefing monitored by Ghanamusic.com, Ace musician, Amandzeba, has announced the unveiling of his latest upcoming album, addressing his recent accident and other impending partnerships.

He started it off by what seemed to be an audiovisual of a remix of his classic ‘Wogbe’ hit single which now featured American rapper, Michael Morgan.

On why he remade the song with an American rapper, he said, ” Michael heard the original song and even though he didn’t understand the Ga dialect, he easily connected with the song and wanted to jump on it”.

He fell more in love with the song when his Ghanaian wife from Krobo explained the lyrics to him and he said he had to bring the entire Morgan family, of which Morgan Heritage is a subset, unto the project.

He announced that he is now been signed unto new management by name Jah Michael Entertainment and is set to release the music video on 28th February this year and the entire album in mid-August.

On his accident, he explained, “You know, we are getting younger as time goes on…hahaha… so I guess i dozed off behind the wheel due to fatigue. We had been recording non-stop for several days and i hadn’t rested and that was the cause of the accident.

Amandzeba Nat Brew is celebrating 20 years since the release of ‘Wogbe’ in grand style with several activities and a major national event before the year ends.

Watch the full video of the press conference:

