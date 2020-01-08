Mr Eazi credits Wanlov the Kubolor for music business acumen

Host of the just ended 2019 Detty Rave concert, Mr Eazi, has revealed that listening to his colleague artist, Wanlov the Kubolor has had a great impact on his business.

Advertisement

According to him, while the two of them were having a meal five years ago, Wanlov suggested some steps he (Mr Eazi) should take to protect his intellectual property.

In an interview on Joy FM’s Showbiz A to Z on Saturday, Mr Eazi said “in 2015, while we ate beans at Dzorwulu, Wanlov advised me on how to get myself accrued in business.

He enlightened me on copyright law, licensing and publishing, something I thought was a waste of time.”

The ‘Skin-Tight’ hitmaker further narrated, “to me, I had only come to him to shoot a video because I had seen a video he shot for Sena Dagadu.”

The artist stated that the days that followed after the conversation plunged him into conducting several kinds of research into the craft and right afterwards his songs were all well registered.

“A friend of mine introduced me to a book afterwards; ‘Empire State of Mind’ a book which was not up to two hundred pages and that became my manual.

Even before then, I thought I knew a lot until I found out a small boy somewhere had formulated a registration platform…I brought him to myself and tapped into his knowledge base,” he revealed.

Born Oluwatosin Ajibade, Mr Eazi is now the C.E.O of emPawa Africa, a company which promotes, manages and market talents.

Advertisement

One of the talents he has brought to the limelight is J. Derobie.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!