Guru's 'Karaoke' excites audience on BBC's Greatest Dancer show

Ghanaian Hiplife sensation, Guru and Grammy-nominated Nigerian singer Burna Boy got their songs featured on popular UK dance reality show “The Greatest Dancer” which airs on BBC.

Two talented dancers danced with Burna Boy’s “Anybody” song and later switched it up to Guru’s “Karaoke” song which got the judges and crowd dancing.

Guru is one of the finest hitmakers in Africa and his song “Karaoke” is very popular in Francophone countries and some European countries.

It wasn’t a big surprise to see the contestants dance to that particular song on the show.

