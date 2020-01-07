Becca bows out by end of 2020; promises fans multiple hits this year

Top Stories

Becca stated that she will be making investments in a “worthy and talented” artists after she takes a bow out of music.

Photo Credit: Becca/Facebook

Ghanaian female music diva, Rebecca Akosua Acheampomaa Acheampong popularly known as Becca has revealed plans to quit her career as a “recording” artist by the end of 2020.

In a post on all her social media pages, Becca stated that she will be making investments in a “worthy and talented” artists after she takes a bow out of music.

The ‘Yes I Do’ hitmaker says this move will be to allow her to give more attention to her family, investments and other projects.

After her recent marriage to Nigerian artiste manager, Tobi Sanni, Becca gave birth to a baby girl.

She promised fans that her role as a mother would not slow down her career. Yet in her post on Saturday, the singer described her plans to have “edge cutting blueprints”.

However, she promised fans of more hit songs before she finally takes her leave. In 2017, Becca celebrated a decade of her career in the music industry and which is now 13 years.

Here is her post on Instagram:

