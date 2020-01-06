Shatta, Stone, Kuami E, Kwesi A & Larruso to perform at Soundcity TV’s ‘MVPawards2020’

Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, Kuami Eugene, Kwesi Arthur & Larruso have been booked to perform at this year’s annual Soundcity TV ‘Music Video Personality’ awards 2020 ( #SMVP2020 ) in Lagos, Nigeria

The event is slated for this month on 11th January 2020 and would see performances from other top-ranking Nigerian and Tanzanian hitmakers.

Shatta Wale was nominated for 2 categories namely; African artiste of the year and Viewers Choice of the year with his major hit single, My Level.

Announcing the performers, Soundcity tweeted, “We wish all Ghanaian artiste nominated all the best”

As represented on their website, they created an Apple Music playlist of the songs of all performers on the event night and it included songs of our artistes alongside others from across Africa.

View the Soundcity Apple Music playlist of performers for the 2020 MVPs below:

