Those who calculate the life of others are not God – Empress Gifty

Gospel’s very own Empress Gifty, after a hiatus from the music scene, has returned in full force with the release of her latest banger, Jesus Over Do.

In an interview with Ghanamusic.com, she revealed that the song is a testimony of the goodness of God in our daily lives.

“A lot of people are going through tough times in the hospitals. Even the air they are to breathe in is being payed for.

So if you are privileged not to be going through this then it is just by the grace of God.

Sometimes people sit down to calculate the life of others but we did this song to make them know that they are not God”, she explained.

Empress Gifty further revealed other upcoming projects from her camp including a USA tour, a cookery show on Onua TV, a corporate social responsibility project aimed at feeding and putting smiles on the faces of the needy and orphans.

She also tipped of 3 solid hit songs she will be releasing this year and the hosting of her annual Resurrection Effect Concert on Easter Monday.

Watch video below:

