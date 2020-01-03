Top Stories

How your favourite artiste crossed over into the New Year

This is how Wendy Shay, Celestine Donkor, Joe Mettle, Stonebwoy and Obrafour entered 2020.

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 13 seconds ago
How your favourite artiste crossed over into the New Year
How your favourite artiste crossed over into the New Year

2020 is upon us and just as how we all stepped in with anticipation and our own planned venues, whether within the walls of a church or your own favorite pub or event space, our stars also had their own interesting ways.

Advertisement

View below, how your favourite artiste crossed over into 2020;

Obrafour

Stonebwoy

Wendy Shay

Advertisement

Joe Mettle

Celestine Donkor

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Tags
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Photo of 2019 Week 52: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

2019 Week 52: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

5 days ago
Photo of Dreams do come true! Watch as CJ Biggerman stun Rick Ross at Detty Rave

Dreams do come true! Watch as CJ Biggerman stun Rick Ross at Detty Rave

6 days ago
Photo of Confirmed: Stonebwoy to kickstart Afronation performances despite injunction

Confirmed: Stonebwoy to kickstart Afronation performances despite injunction

7 days ago
Photo of CJ Biggerman earns a performance with Rick Ross ahead of Detty Rave

CJ Biggerman earns a performance with Rick Ross ahead of Detty Rave

7 days ago

Leave a Reply

Advertisement
Back to top button

Close
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker
%d bloggers like this: