Stonebwoy's 'Shuga' drives Konadu Agyeman Rawlings & Zanetor unto the dancefloor

Stonebwoy, over the weekend, had Ghana’s former First Lady, Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings and daughter Zanetor up on their feet dancing to the tune of his hit single, Shuga.

Mrs Rawlings and her MP daughter hit the dance floor to dance to Stonebwoy’s “Shuga” hit single which features legendary Jamaican Reggae/Dancehall icon, Beenie Man.

They were not the only ones who jammed to Stonebwoy’s hit songs on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at the Afrobeat Dance Party inside Golden Tulip Hotel in Accra.

Ghana’s number one disc jockey, DJ Black also treated the crowd to lovely hit songs from Afrobeat music alongside other music genres.

The Committee for the Year of Return put up the Afrobeat Dance Party in collaboration with the Golden Tulip Hotel.

