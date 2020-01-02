Top Stories

Stonebwoy's 'Shuga' drives Konadu Agyeman Rawlings & Zanetor unto the dancefloor

The Committee for the Year of Return put up the Afrobeat Dance Party in collaboration with the Golden Tulip Hotel.

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 2 mins ago
Stonebwoy's 'Shuga' drives Konadu Agyeman Rawlings & Zanetor unto the dancefloor
Stonebwoy's 'Shuga' drives Konadu Agyeman Rawlings & Zanetor unto the dancefloor Photo Credit: Stonebwoy/Facebook

Stonebwoy, over the weekend, had Ghana’s former First Lady, Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings and daughter Zanetor up on their feet dancing to the tune of his hit single, Shuga.

Advertisement

Mrs Rawlings and her MP daughter hit the dance floor to dance to Stonebwoy’s “Shuga” hit single which features legendary Jamaican Reggae/Dancehall icon, Beenie Man.

They were not the only ones who jammed to Stonebwoy’s hit songs on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at the Afrobeat Dance Party inside Golden Tulip Hotel in Accra.

Ghana’s number one disc jockey, DJ Black also treated the crowd to lovely hit songs from Afrobeat music alongside other music genres.

The Committee for the Year of Return put up the Afrobeat Dance Party in collaboration with the Golden Tulip Hotel.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Tags
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Photo of Top 10 Gospel Artistes with indigenous sounds

Top 10 Gospel Artistes with indigenous sounds

1 week ago
Photo of Highly Spiritual Music record label on the rise!

Highly Spiritual Music record label on the rise!

1 week ago
Photo of Samini floods Dansoman High Street with Saminifest 2019 – Video

Samini floods Dansoman High Street with Saminifest 2019 – Video

1 week ago
Photo of Top 10 2019 Christmas hit singles from Ghana

Top 10 2019 Christmas hit singles from Ghana

1 week ago

Leave a Reply

Advertisement
Back to top button

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

Necessary

Advertising

Analytics

Other

Close
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker
%d bloggers like this: