Perpetual Didier endorsed by Rev. Obofour at watch night service

Gospel musician Perpetual Didier was a guest performer at the Anointed Palace Chapel (APC) watch night service to usher in the year 2020.

Perpetual Didier, the “gospel striker” was called onto the stage by Reverend Obofour, head of APC to honour her in front of the congregation.

The gospel artist, who recently released a song titled Nkomhye, gave a soul-filled acapella that sent the congregants into claps and cheers.

