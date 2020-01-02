Top Stories

Perpetual Didier endorsed by Rev. Obofour at watch night service

Ghana Music Drum Ghana Music Send an email 22 mins ago
Perpetual Didier amazes churchgoers during watch night service
Perpetual Didier amazes churchgoers during watch night service. Photo Credit: @didierperpetual/Instagram

Gospel musician Perpetual Didier was a guest performer at the Anointed Palace Chapel (APC) watch night service to usher in the year 2020.

Advertisement

Perpetual Didier, the “gospel striker” was called onto the stage by Reverend Obofour, head of APC to honour her in front of the congregation.

The gospel artist, who recently released a song titled Nkomhye, gave a soul-filled acapella that sent the congregants into claps and cheers.

Audio: Nkomhye(Prophecy) by Perpetual Didier

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Tags
Show More
Ghana Music Drum

Ghana Music

Related Articles

Photo of Dreams do come true! Watch as CJ Biggerman stun Rick Ross at Detty Rave

Dreams do come true! Watch as CJ Biggerman stun Rick Ross at Detty Rave

5 days ago
Photo of Confirmed: Stonebwoy to kickstart Afronation performances despite injunction

Confirmed: Stonebwoy to kickstart Afronation performances despite injunction

6 days ago
Photo of CJ Biggerman earns a performance with Rick Ross ahead of Detty Rave

CJ Biggerman earns a performance with Rick Ross ahead of Detty Rave

6 days ago
Photo of Top 10 Gospel Artistes with indigenous sounds

Top 10 Gospel Artistes with indigenous sounds

1 week ago

Leave a Reply

Advertisement
Back to top button

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

Necessary

Advertising

Analytics

Other

Close
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker
%d bloggers like this: