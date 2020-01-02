Obrafour thrills church members with 'Yaanom' performance on 31st night

Legendary Obrafour, on the 31st of December, was monitored by Ghanamusic.com crossing over into the new year at the Winners’ Chapel Ghana where he sent the congregation into a frenzy.

In recognizing and honouring important personalities in attendance, Bishop George Adjeman, head pastor of the church, acknowledged the presence of former MUSIGA president now turned Evangelist, Obuor.

When it got to the turn of Obrafour to be acknowledged, he was called up stage amidst the subtle playing of the instrumentation of his 1999 hit single, ‘Yaanom’ incited by the church instrumentalists.

Before he could utter a word of response for his acknowledgement, the background instrumentation grew louder while the nostalgic euphoria o the soundtrack swept across the entire auditorium like a wildfire.

Getting into the vibe with a rhythmic nod, Obrafour couldn’t hold back the demand for a performance from the now elated congregants.

By the time he spewed the hook of ‘Yaanom’ the entire place was briefly transformed from a sacred place of worship to a heated musical concert where fans had gathered to idolize their favourite artiste.

