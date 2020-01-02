Top Stories

Obrafour thrills church members with 'Yaanom' performance on 31st night

He was called up stage amidst the subtle playing of the instrumentation of 'Yaanom'

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 1 min ago
Obrafour thrills church members with 'Yaanom' performance on 31st night
Obrafour thrills church members with 'Yaanom' performance on 31st night Photo Credit: Obrafour/Instagram

Legendary Obrafour, on the 31st of December, was monitored by Ghanamusic.com crossing over into the new year at the Winners’ Chapel Ghana where he sent the congregation into a frenzy.

Advertisement

In recognizing and honouring important personalities in attendance, Bishop George Adjeman, head pastor of the church, acknowledged the presence of former MUSIGA president now turned Evangelist, Obuor.

When it got to the turn of Obrafour to be acknowledged, he was called up stage amidst the subtle playing of the instrumentation of his 1999 hit single, ‘Yaanom’ incited by the church instrumentalists.

Before he could utter a word of response for his acknowledgement, the background instrumentation grew louder while the nostalgic euphoria o the soundtrack swept across the entire auditorium like a wildfire.

Getting into the vibe with a rhythmic nod, Obrafour couldn’t hold back the demand for a performance from the now elated congregants.

By the time he spewed the hook of ‘Yaanom’ the entire place was briefly transformed from a sacred place of worship to a heated musical concert where fans had gathered to idolize their favourite artiste.

Watch the video below:

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Tags
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Photo of CJ Biggerman earns a performance with Rick Ross ahead of Detty Rave

CJ Biggerman earns a performance with Rick Ross ahead of Detty Rave

6 days ago
Photo of Top 10 Gospel Artistes with indigenous sounds

Top 10 Gospel Artistes with indigenous sounds

1 week ago
Photo of Highly Spiritual Music record label on the rise!

Highly Spiritual Music record label on the rise!

1 week ago
Photo of Samini floods Dansoman High Street with Saminifest 2019 – Video

Samini floods Dansoman High Street with Saminifest 2019 – Video

1 week ago

Leave a Reply

Advertisement
Back to top button

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

Necessary

Advertising

Analytics

Other

Close
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker
%d bloggers like this: