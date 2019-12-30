Top Stories

Jamaica's Koffee shocked by warm reception at Detty Rave

She was overwhelmed by the way patrons received her when she mounted stage.

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 43 seconds ago
Jamaica's Koffee shocked by warm reception at Detty Rave
Jamaica's Koffee shocked by warm reception at Detty Rave Photo Credit: Reggaeville.com

Jamaican Reggae/Dancehall young female sensation, Koffee, was well received by fans during her maiden performance at the just ended Detty Rave 3 where she sang hit songs from her 2019 EP ‘Rapture’.

Advertisement

The Grammy-nominated artiste walked to the stage on Friday night, accompanied by deafening applause and “we love you” chants from patrons.

Koffee, who was touched by the shouts and praises told the crowd that she was thankful for the welcome.

In the spirit of being thankful, she began her performance with her hit song ‘Toast’.

Watch her delivery below:

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Tags
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Photo of Bisa Kdei proved that Highlife still reigns at 2019 BisaFest – Photos

Bisa Kdei proved that Highlife still reigns at 2019 BisaFest – Photos

6 days ago
Photo of Stonebwoy, Fameye, Maccasio, others shutdown Tamale with maiden BHIM concert – Photos

Stonebwoy, Fameye, Maccasio, others shutdown Tamale with maiden BHIM concert – Photos

6 days ago
Photo of LG partners Merqury Republic to launch XBOOM line of products in Ghana

LG partners Merqury Republic to launch XBOOM line of products in Ghana

7 days ago
Photo of Wendy Shay gets social media talking after a successful 'Shay Concert'

Wendy Shay gets social media talking after a successful 'Shay Concert'

7 days ago

Leave a Reply

Advertisement
Back to top button

Close
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker
%d bloggers like this: