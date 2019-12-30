Jamaica's Koffee shocked by warm reception at Detty Rave

Jamaican Reggae/Dancehall young female sensation, Koffee, was well received by fans during her maiden performance at the just ended Detty Rave 3 where she sang hit songs from her 2019 EP ‘Rapture’.

The Grammy-nominated artiste walked to the stage on Friday night, accompanied by deafening applause and “we love you” chants from patrons.

Koffee, who was touched by the shouts and praises told the crowd that she was thankful for the welcome.

In the spirit of being thankful, she began her performance with her hit song ‘Toast’.

Watch her delivery below:

