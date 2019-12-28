Top Stories

Dreams do come true! Watch as CJ Biggerman stun Rick Ross at Detty Rave

Being a dream come true, CJ utilised the opportunity and impressed Rick Ross live on stage.

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

As promised, music mogul and ace African-American rapper, Rick Ross, shared stages with Ghana’s CJ Biggerman during the just ended Detty Rave concert.

Being a dream come true, CJ Biggerman utilised the opportunity to deliver impressive bars that attracted a positive reaction from patrons.

This comes after the Ghanaian rapper impressed the Maybach Music Group owner with his rap skills at the Kempinksi hotel on Thursday.

CJ Biggerman has since revealed that he saw an opportunity to get himself a recognition and he is happy it turned out positive.

While on the stage at the concert Rick Ross warmly welcomed CJ Biggerman on the stage and watched while the young rapper kept impressing the audience with his flow.

Watch the performance below:

