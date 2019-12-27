Confirmed: Stonebwoy to kickstart Afronation performances despite injunction

The highly anticipated event of the year, Afronation, will be coming off as planned despite the ongoing court injunction placed on the venue as Stonebwoy has been busily publicising his delivery on the opening night.

In a series of tweets, the BHIM Nation president has been spotted vibrantly hyping the event and getting the masses stirred up for a history making event.

It’s a Murdering Ting! 🔥 — 1GAD (@stonebwoyb) December 26, 2019

An Accra Circuit Court has granted an injunction, restraining the organisers of the Afro Nation concert from hosting the event at the scheduled venue – Laboma Beach Resort.

The applicants, SBC-LA Limited claim the venue for the widely advertised show encroaches on their land and prayed the court to stop Laboma Beach Resort from going ahead with the concert on the disputed space.

Granting the ex-parte application, the court ruled that “the defendants, their agents, assigns, privies, workmen, and all claiming through them, are restrained from working on the plaintiff’s land.”

The concert has been publicised to take place from December 27 to 30, 2019 at the ‘Laboma Beach’ in Accra.

Potions of supporting documents from SBC-LA Limited suggested the land has been leased to the plaintiffs by the LA Mantse, an agreement witnessed by the Greater Accra Regional Lands Commission.

See the excitement At the Mention of AfroNATION….

performing TONIGHT!!!

11PM SHARP

And then After Party On site..

It’s Gonna Be Crazy!!!!

TONIGHT 🔥🔥

TONIGHT 🔥🔥

TONIGHT 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/EtoRwOc3y8 Advertisement — 1GAD (@stonebwoyb) December 27, 2019

Meanwhile, a similar action taken against hosting the AfroNation concert on the disputed land by real estate developers, Wonda World Properties Limited has been dropped.

The company, in a writ on December 20, 2019, commenced the action against La Bone Maabii Association, Afro Nation Ghana Limited and Rave Marketing Solutions Limited respectively at a High Court.

According to Wonda World Properties, owned by Ghanaian business mogul Nana Bediako, portions of the coastal stretch on which the event will be hosted at the Laboma beach belongs to them, raising eyebrows about potential repercussion if the event did not come on as planned.

According to a settlement agreement, Wonda World has decided to allow the Afro Nation concert to take place on any of its properties.

Watch the statement by SBC-LA Limited confirming the injunction procured in the video below:

So AfroNation go make beans or what? Y’all should start getting Afrochella tickets pic.twitter.com/leae11e341 — BRIZZY is Not Your MATE (@Brizzy__gh) December 26, 2019

