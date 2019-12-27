Top Stories

CJ Biggerman earns a performance with Rick Ross ahead of Detty Rave

Organised by Mr Eazi’s Banku Music, the event is expected to be held at Untamed on the Spintex Road

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music 8 seconds ago
CJ Biggerman earns a performance with Rick Ross ahead of Detty Rave
Photo Credit: CJ Biggerman/Facebook

Ace American rap icon, Rick Ross, has safely arrived in Ghana ahead of the Detty Rave Concert slated for tomorrow, December 27, 2019 and CJ Biggerman will be sharing the stage with him.

Born William Leonard Roberts, the songwriter, entrepreneur and record executive touched down yesterday and was welcomed at the Kotoka International Airport by the event organizers and the press.

Joining Rick Ross on this Year of Return trip to Ghana is Jamaican singer and songwriter Koffee who shot to fame in 2018 with her debut single ‘Toast’ alongside Kranuim and Machel Montano.

Organised by Mr Eazi’s Banku Music, the event is expected to be held at Untamed on the Spintex Road with performances from Darkovibes, Joey B, King Promise, Kuami Eugene, J Derobie, Kidi, Joyboy among others.

Meanwhile Rick Ross has expressed that he would perform with Ghanaian rapper CJ BiggerMan at the event.

His remark comes after CJ BiggerMan proved his mettle during their encounter at Kempinski Hotel.

CJ who is also known as OboloWei has been expressing his joy on twitter since meeting Rick Ross.

Watch video below:

