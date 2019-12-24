Stand a chance to be featured by Sarkodie at 2019 Rapperholic!

Top Stories

In an earlier interview today on Hitz FM, as monitored by Ghanamusic.com, Sarkodie’s manager – Angel, revealed that there would be an opportunity for an underground rap talent to perform during Rapperholic.

The lucky rapper would not just perform on the night but stand a chance of recording with Sarkodie if he is chosen by the audience as the best rapper amongst the others whom he would be competing with.

This initiative, he further revealed, is being powered by Boomplay. So you heard it on Ghanamusic.com first!!!

Grab your tickets, rehearse like crazy and show the AICC Dome what you’ve got on the 25th of December and stand a chance of having your own record deal with the one and only King of African Rap Music, Sarkodie!!!

