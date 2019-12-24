I was heartbroken when Black Love album leaked; I'm taking legal action soon – Sarkodie

Sarkodie has narrated how heartbroken he was when his much-talked-about Black Love album leaked a day before its official release.

He made this revelation in an interview with Andy Dosty on the Daybreak Hitz show ahead of his annual 25th December event, Rapperholic 2019.

Sarkodie expressed his disappointment in a few bloggers who spearheaded the free download of his entire album prior to its release.

“I have received the names of two people who did this. I was heartbroken when Black Love Album leaked. We are taking legal action against the people who uploaded it on their sites without authorization”, he stated.

The ‘Saara’ crooner further explained that it was time they clamped down on blogs and other websites that leak songs as they have previously overlooked such actions.

It was the main reason why the ‘Rapperholic’ host couldn’t tweet, as expected of him, the entire day when it leaked and Sark Nation wanted a statement from him.

