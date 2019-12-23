Wendy Shay gets social media talking after a successful 'Shay Concert'

Wendy Shay has got social media talking after she claimed she is the richest female artiste in Ghana following her successful Shay Concert which attracted a mammoth crowd over the weekend.

The ‘CTD’ crooner after a successful concert held at the West Hills Mall on Friday 20th December took to her Instagram handle to make a bold and controversial statement.

Wendy Shay shared a video on her Instagram handle where she was seen spraying cash on fans with the caption:

“Dem say we go flop ????????

Come see crowd ????????

Don’t mess with the HOTTEST and Richest QUEEN of GHANA MUSIC

Social media users pounced on her claiming that although she had a successful concert, it was very immature to throw shades at other artistes and also brag that she is the richest artiste in Ghana.

Others equally congratulated and sided with her on the statement based on what they had experienced on the night.

Do you think she deserves the hottest and richest female artiste tag in the Ghana MUsic industry? Drop your comments below.

Watch the video of her controversial statement below:

