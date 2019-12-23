Top Stories

Wendy Shay gets social media talking after a successful 'Shay Concert'

She took to her Instagram handle to make a bold and controversial statement.

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 1 min ago
Wendy Shay gets social media talking after a successful 'Shay Concert'
Wendy Shay gets social media talking after a successful 'Shay Concert' Photo Credit:Ace Photography

Wendy Shay has got social media talking after she claimed she is the richest female artiste in Ghana following her successful Shay Concert which attracted a mammoth crowd over the weekend.

Advertisement

The ‘CTD’ crooner after a successful concert held at the West Hills Mall on Friday 20th December took to her Instagram handle to make a bold and controversial statement.

Wendy Shay shared a video on her Instagram handle where she was seen spraying cash on fans with the caption:

“Dem say we go flop ????????
Come see crowd ????????
Don’t mess with the HOTTEST and Richest QUEEN of GHANA MUSIC

Social media users pounced on her claiming that although she had a successful concert, it was very immature to throw shades at other artistes and also brag that she is the richest artiste in Ghana.

Others equally congratulated and sided with her on the statement based on what they had experienced on the night.

Do you think she deserves the hottest and richest female artiste tag in the Ghana MUsic industry? Drop your comments below.

Advertisement

Watch the video of her controversial statement below:

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Tags
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Photo of KK Fosu set to host various stars at 3-day X-MAX Fiesta Bash

KK Fosu set to host various stars at 3-day X-MAX Fiesta Bash

5 days ago
Photo of Mr Drew incurs the wrath of Diana Asamoah due to latest single; Dw3

Mr Drew incurs the wrath of Diana Asamoah due to latest single; Dw3

5 days ago
Photo of Mix Master Garzy emerges Best Producer at 2019 MTN Hitmaker season 8

Mix Master Garzy emerges Best Producer at 2019 MTN Hitmaker season 8

5 days ago
Photo of Stonebwoy plays down Bullet's magnification of 40yr statement

Stonebwoy plays down Bullet's magnification of 40yr statement

6 days ago

Leave a Reply

Advertisement
Back to top button

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

Necessary

Advertising

Analytics

Other

Close
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker
%d bloggers like this: