Obaapa Christy unperturbed by accusations after re-marrying

Sensational Gospel music songstress, Obaapa Christy, after several accusations by her ex-husband, Pastor Love, following her recent marriage, seems unperturbed in a recent video.

One week after marrying her second husband, Nana Yaw Franke who resides in Germany, Pastor Love Hammond has revealed several disturbing facts about Obaapa Christy formerly known as Christiana Love.

The former couple finally parted ways after battling a not pleasant divorce case in court for over 4 years.

In a video which has gone viral on Facebook, Pastor Love in an interview has demanded the custody of their 3 children, Benjamin, Junior, and Edward due to the maltreatment given to his children by siblings of his former wife.

Earlier, the ex-couple’s son also detailed in an interview how the divorce is affecting him and his other siblings.

The 17-year-old boy together with his siblings who’s education has suffered greatly as a result of the tension between their parents explained that his uncles and aunties are partly to blame, Ghanaweb.com monitored.

Looking unperturbed by the accusations, Rev Obaapa Christy was seen dancing to Joyce Blessings ‘Boot for Boot’.

She captioned the video posted on her Facebook page, “Happiness is free, still w’agye me/ w’asue me. Ach soooooo.”

“They say they will break me down but it’s not easy. They say they will knock me down but I’m unbreakable,” she sang along the lyrics of the song.

Obaapa Christy performed at the Forestry Commission end of year party.

Watch the video below:

