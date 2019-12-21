Top Stories

As promised, Stonebwoy's BHIM merch is now on sale

From the photos the products – shirt, slippers, and Lacoste, all have Stonebwoy’s signatures appended on them.

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 16 seconds ago
As promised, Stonebwoy's BHIM merch is now on sale As promised, Stonebwoy's BHIM merch is now on sale As promised, Stonebwoy's BHIM merch is now on sale As promised, Stonebwoy's BHIM merch is now on sale As promised, Stonebwoy's BHIM merch is now on sale
As promised, Stonebwoy's BHIM merch is now on sale Photo Credit: buyBHIM/Instagram

Afro-Dancehall musician, Stonebwoy, has finally opened his BHIM store at Ashaiman as he announced earlier.

Advertisement

From the photos the products – shirt, slippers, and Lacoste, all have Stonebwoy’s signatures appended on them.

It is obvious that that is how Stonebwoy wants to distinguish between his original BHIM products and the quack ones sold by the street vendors.

The musician had earlier sent a stern warning to the street vendors to desist from selling products made with ‘BHIM’.

Stonebwoy said he would not allow others to eat from his sweat, and that he would be opening a BHIM shop himself.

His position surprised many and came in sharp contrast to what Shatta Wale did with his Reign symbol.

Shatta Wale encouraged all interested person to make products with the Reign symbol and sell, adding that that was one way he could help his fans, and Ghanaian vendors in general, to make a living.

The prices of the products are- a pair of BHIM slippers that cost GH¢150.00, while the Lacoste is also pegged at GH¢150.00 and the T-shirt for GH¢100.00.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Tags
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Photo of The 3S, Eugene, Medikal, Shay & 5 more nominated for 2020 Soundcity MVP Awards

The 3S, Eugene, Medikal, Shay & 5 more nominated for 2020 Soundcity MVP Awards

4 days ago
Photo of Prince Bright lauds Emelia Brobbey amidst trolls; opts for a feature

Prince Bright lauds Emelia Brobbey amidst trolls; opts for a feature

4 days ago
Photo of Wakayna shows love for his roots in latest single; Africa Nice

Wakayna shows love for his roots in latest single; Africa Nice

5 days ago
Photo of Sarkodie indecisive; needs your advice now!

Sarkodie indecisive; needs your advice now!

5 days ago

Leave a Reply

Advertisement
Back to top button

Close
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker
%d bloggers like this: